‘It Could Have Killed Me’: Scribe Hurt at Farm Stir Seeks FIR on Haryana Cops

A Punjab journalist, who received injuries from tear gas shelling while covering the farmers’ protest at the Shambhu Border on 13 February, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking registration of FIRs against the Haryana Police officials allegedly responsible for his injuries.

In his petition before the court on 22 February, Niel Bhalinder Singh Saini, political editor at digital platform ‘Punjab Sawera’, stated that while covering the protest on 13 February, he sustained "severe head injuries as a result of being struck by a tear gas shell fired by the Haryana Police in jurisdiction of Punjab".