Muslim Man Wore Turban to Anti-CAA Protests? Fake News Alert!

A Google keywords search using ‘Police removing Sikh man’s turban’ directed us to a report by a website under the name SikhNet. According to the report, the incident happened on 28 March 2011 when, “A Sikh youth, participating in a peaceful sit-in was pulled aside by police officials and his Turban was forcibly removed without cause by a Police officer.”

The report also mentioned that United Sikhs' Chandigarh based lawyer had filed the complaint against the Police Officer responsible under Section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code.

A report by the Times Of India corroborated these details. According to the report, two gazetted officers of Punjab police, including an SP and SHO, were suspended following this incident.

The cops who were suspended were identified as SP (detective) Pritam Singh and Phase VIII police station SHO, SI Kulbhushan Singh.