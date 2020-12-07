Fake Pic of Man in Turban Passed Off as Muslim Disguised as Sikh
The viral image is a doctored one and the man in question does have a moustache in the original visual.
A viral image claims that the man in the photograph is a Muslim, who doesn’t have a moustache and has disguised himself as a Sikh farmer, wearing a turban. However, we found that the viral image is a doctored one and the man in question does have a moustache in the original visuals.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: “अब्दुल पंचरवाला एक सरदार किसान तो बन गया पर मूँछ उगाना भुल गया”
(Translated: Although Abdul Puncherwala has become a Sikh farmer but has forgotten to grow a moustache.)
Some social media users also took a dig at the man in the viral image and said “a Sikh without a moustache”.
The viral image found its way to Twitter with a similar narrative.
The Quint received a query on the claim being made in the viral image on its WhatsApp tipline as well.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran multiple searches on Facebook and Twitter using the claims being made about the viral image. Several Facebook users suggested that the image is edited and shared an image in which one can see the man donning a moustache.
We then went through comments and shares received on various posts on Facebook that carried the viral image. We came across a comment that had shared a link to a live video uploaded by Hindustan LIVE, suggesting that the original image is from this video.
In the live footage uploaded on 29 November, a man anchoring the video can be heard saying that he is at the Nirankari ground in Burari, where he can be seen speaking to the protesters. One can also spot AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the video.
At 07:29 minutes down the live video, we saw the same man in the viral image and found that him donning a moustache.
On 29 November, news agency ANI had tweeted visuals of the AAP MLA meeting farmers at the said location. In one of the images, we found the same man with moustache.
Evidently, an image of a man wearing a turban was edited to falsely claim that he was disguised as a Muslim in the ongoing farmers’ protest.
