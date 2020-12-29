Image of Farmers With a Modified Car Viral as ‘Mercedes G-Wagon’

Image of protesters sitting on and around a jeep with Mercedes logo is being widely shared on social media with claims that it is from the ongoing farmers’ agitation where protesters own expensive cars like the Mercedes Benz which costs over Rs 1.5 crore. The image is viral with multiple claims mocking the protesters for their financial status.

However, we at The Quint found that the car seen in the aforementioned image is a modified Gurkha by Force Motors which costs around Rs 10 lakh.