MHA Declares Moosewala Murder Mastermind Goldy Brar a ‘Terrorist’ Under UAPA

In May 2022, Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala, who was killed in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Brar is known to be a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Based in Canada, Brar is wanted in several criminal cases in India such as the killing of Faridkot District Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehlwan in 2021.

Delhi Police had arrested a relative of Brar in connection with Pehlwan's murder. At that time, media reports quoting police sources had claimed that Pehlwan was murdered in retaliation for the killing of Gurlal Brar, a former SOPU chief, in 2020. Gurlal Brar also happened to be a cousin of Goldy Brar.