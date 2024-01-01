MHA Declares Moosewala Murder Mastermind Goldy Brar a ‘Terrorist’ Under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, 1 January, designated Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, gangster and alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
In a notification, Praveen Vashista, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “And whereas, Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, presently residing in Brampton, Canada is associated with Babbar Khalsa International…And whereas, Babbar Khalsa International is listed as a terrorist organisation.”
"Goldy backed by a cross-border agency, was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms," the notification read.
MHA said that Brar had been involved in "smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters."
The notification said that the Central government believes that Goldy is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the UAPA.
“Goldy and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, the raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France and a non-bailable warrant on December 12, 2022, was issued against him…A Look Out Circular was also on June 15, 2022,” it said.
In May 2022, Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala, who was killed in Punjab’s Mansa district.
Brar is known to be a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Based in Canada, Brar is wanted in several criminal cases in India such as the killing of Faridkot District Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehlwan in 2021.
Delhi Police had arrested a relative of Brar in connection with Pehlwan's murder. At that time, media reports quoting police sources had claimed that Pehlwan was murdered in retaliation for the killing of Gurlal Brar, a former SOPU chief, in 2020. Gurlal Brar also happened to be a cousin of Goldy Brar.
