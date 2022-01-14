WebQoof Recap: Misleading Claims Around 2022 UP Elections and COVID-19 Cure

From misleading claims by BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra to traditional unscientific remedies to treat COVID-19.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
From Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra sharing pictures of dilapidated schools during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure as that from the Samajwadi Party's (SP) term to claims that snorting dry ginger powder twice a day would cure COVID-19, here's what mislead people this week.
Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra shared two sets of images – before and after 2017 UP elections – to compare the state of schools in the state.
While one photo collage titled 'efore 2017, SP government' showed schools in bad condition, the other collage titled 'after 2017, Yogi government' showed students in what seems like an astronomy workshop.
An archive of Sambit Patra's tweet can be seen here.
However, we found that three images in the first collage (before 2017, SP government) were taken during CM Yogi Adityanath's term.
You can read our fact-check here.
Several Congress party accounts shared a photograph of a group of women taking selfies in front of pink buses, to claim that the party had pledged to bring in a fleet of buses dedicated to women so as to make transport safer for them.
An archive of this post can be seen .
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), in the latest issue of the government’s fortnightly e-Magazine 'New India Samachar', claimed that religious saints Swami Vivekananda and Ramana Maharshi were concerned about the country’s “spiritual consciousness”, adding that the 'Bhakti movement' served as a precursor to the revolt of 1857.
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
However, we found that neither of them could have had any influence on the revolt of 1857, as both were born after 1857. As per books and records, Swami Vivekananda was born in 1863, whereas Ramana Maharishi was born in 1879.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video by news agency Associated Press showing former Prime Minister (PM) Rajiv Gandhi is being shared on social media to claim that when Gandhi had gone to Rajghat, the memorial of MK Gandhi, the PM's Special Protection Group (SPG) had opened fire on one person, who later turned out to be a beggar.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
However, we found that the story is a fabricated one. The AP video showed an assassination attempt on Rajiv Gandhi on 2 October 1986. Six people were wounded in the incident, but no one was killed.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of a man, identified as reputed pulmonologist Dr Zarir Udwadia, is being widely shared in which he advises viewers to snort small amounts of dry ginger powder through their nostrils twice a day, claiming that it would cure COVID-19, amid the rising spread of the Omicron variant.
An archive of this post can be seen .
We found the person in the video is not Dr Udwadia. Further, experts told The Quint that the claim had no scientific basis, and that following such 'traditional remedy' could actually be dangerous to a person.
The WebQoof team had debunked a during the early days of the pandemic, which claimed that ginger, pepper, and honey could suppress COVID-19.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)