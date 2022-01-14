WebQoof Recap: Misleading Claims Around 2022 UP Elections and COVID-19 Cure

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra shared two sets of images – before and after 2017 UP elections – to compare the state of schools in the state.

While one photo collage titled 'efore 2017, SP government' showed schools in bad condition, the other collage titled 'after 2017, Yogi government' showed students in what seems like an astronomy workshop.

