No, Snorting Dry Ginger Powder Twice a Day Will Not Cure COVID-19

A video of a man is being widely shared, in which he advises viewers to snort small amounts of dry ginger powder through their nostrils in order to fight COVID-19, amid the rising spread of the Omicron variant. The man claims that he follows the practice twice a day and has distributed many packets of the powder to others.

Social media users are sharing this nearly two-minute long video, claiming that the man speaking in the video is reputed pulmonologist Dr Zarir Udwadia, thus adding a sense of credibility to the claim.

But the person in the video is not Dr Udwadia. The Quint reached out to Dr Arvind Kumar, Founder and Managing Trustee of the Lung Care Foundation, who said that the claim had no scientific basis, and could actually be dangerous to a person.