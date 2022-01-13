Viral Message on Omicron Variant Falsely Attributed to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

We found that the claim was first seen on a blog , which carried other posts showing skepticism related to vaccines and COVID-19.

We conducted a keyword search to check whether Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had made any such statements and did not find any news reports on the same. Next, we checked her Facebook and Twitter accounts, where we found no post of this kind.

Next, we looked up Edward Ryan MD using his designation as additional keywords and found that he is indeed the Director of Global Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and is also a Professor at Harvard’s T H Chan School of Public Health.