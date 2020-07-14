Black Pepper, Honey & Ginger Juice Cures COVID? False Claim, Again

Further, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said that there was no medical basis or evidence to state that either of these elements could cure COVID-19.

“They might soothe the symptoms, they might in some way be immuno-boosters, but in no way do they treat the infection in itself. Once you’ve had the infection, they don’t treat it. They have no definite proven role in the treatment of coronavirus,” Dr Chatterjee said.

Dr Sumit Ray, a critical care specialist in Delhi NCR also told The Quint that there was no evidence that these kind of cures can help in either stopping or recovering from coronavirus.

“Earlier, in pandemics when there was not much medical management, solutions like these were like a solace to people. But at present, there is fairly good medical management which can improve outcomes, so trying to do these and not actually approaching healthcare facilities for the disease could be counter-productive,” Dr Ray said.