Punjab Polls: No, Raghav Chadha Was Not Beaten up by AAP Supporters

A video of a crowd pushing and beating each other is being shared on social media to claim that Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) co-incharge Raghav Chadha was beaten up by the party supporters as he was 'illegally distributing tickets for money' for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

However, we found that the video at the Punjab Press Club in Jalandhar showed supporters of two party ticket contenders, who were involved inthe brawl. According to reports, Chadha was not beaten up by the crowd. He had left after a press conference from the back door and sat in his vehicle and left the venue.