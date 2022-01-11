No, Swami Vivekananda & Ramana Maharshi Couldn't Have Paved Way For 1857 Revolt

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India’s verified Twitter handle shared pages from the latest issue of the government’s fortnightly e-Magazine New India Samachar. The issue marked the ‘Amrut Mahotsav’, which celebrates India in its 75th year of Independence.

The text on one of the pages speaks about the 'Bhakti movement' in India and how it “heralded” the freedom struggle in India.

Naming religious leaders and saints, it goes on to say that Swami Vivekananda and Ramana Maharishi were concerned about the country’s “spiritual consciousness”. It then adds that the movement served as a precursor to the revolt of 1857.

However, we found that both of them could not have had any influence on the revolt of 1857, which is widely regarded as India’s first war of Independence, as both of them were born after 1857.

As per books and records, Swami Vivekananda was born in 1863 whereas Ramana Maharishi was born in 1879, six and 22 years after revolt respectively.