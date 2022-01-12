Punjab Polls: Sonu Sood Hasn't Joined Congress Party, Viral Claim is False

The claim states that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood joined Congress.
A photo of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is being shared on social media with the claim that he has joined the Congress Party ahead of the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
However, we found that the claim is false. Sood has clarified on Twitter that he is not affiliated to any political party, and wished his sister Malvika Sood who has joined the Congress.
CLAIM
The photo of the actor is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "सच्चाई व ईमानदारी व मानवता व गांधी जी के रास्ते पर चलना वाला हर इंसान कांग्रेस के साथ खड़ा है, जनसेवक मशहूर एक्टर सोनू सूद कांग्रेस पार्टी में शामिल #SonuSoodWithCongress"
(Translation: Every person who walks in the path of truth, honesty, humanity and follows Gandhi's ideas stands with Congress. Sonu Sood joins Congress party.)
WHAT WE FOUND
Using relevant keywords, we looked for news reports, if any, about Sonu Sood joining Congress party.
An article in published on 11 January, stated that Malvika, sister of Sonu Sood has joined the Congress. She would be the Congress' candidate from her hometown Moga in the February Punjab Assembly polls.
Malvika joined the party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and Congress' Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, both of whom had posted pictures of the joining on their respective Twitter profiles.
"Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of social worker and actor Sonu Sood, into the party-fold," Channi had tweeted on 10 January.
Further, we looked up on the official Twitter profile of Sonu Sood to find any such recent announcements by the Bollywood actor.
On 10 January, he had tweeted that his sister Malvika will be joining the Congress Party.
Wishing her the best for political journey, he said in the tweet that his work as an actor and humanitarian will continue, "without any political affiliations or distractions".
Clearly, Sonu Sood joining the Congress is a false claim shared on social media.
