Fabricated Story Shared To Claim Rajiv Gandhi's SPG Killed a Beggar at Rajghat

A two-minute long video by news agency Associated Press showing former Prime Minister (PM) Rajiv Gandhi at the Rajghat is being shared on social media with a misleading claim. It states that when Gandhi had gone to Rajghat, the memorial of MK Gandhi, the PM's Special Protection Group (SPG) had opened fire on one person, who later turned out to be a beggar.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of PM Narendra Modi's 'security breach' incident in Punjab on 5 January, when his cavalcade was stranded on a flyover for about 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, following which he cancelled all events and returned.

However, we found that the story shared along with the AP video was a fabricated one. The video showed an assassination attempt on Rajiv Gandhi on 2 October 1986. Six people were wounded in the incident, but no one was killed.

The accused identified as Karamjit Singh was charged with attempt to murder and sentenced to prison for 14 years and later freed in 2000.