Old Clip of Girls Beating Eve-Teaser Falsely Linked to Cong's UP Campaign

A video showing some girls beating up an alleged eve-teaser has gone viral with a claim that the girls were encouraged by Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's slogan,'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I am a girl and I can fight).

Gandhi's slogan is a part of the party's women empowerment campaign for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections.

However, we found that the viral video was first shared in December 2018 and showed girls beating up an eve-teaser in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.