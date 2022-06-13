Surjewala Claims Police Beat Up Cong Leaders; P Chidambaram ‘Fractured Left Rib’

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala
(Photo: Twitter/ Randeep Singh Surjewala)
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday, 13 June, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “barbaric” behaviour towards Congress leaders and claimed that former home minister P Chidambaram was ‘hit’ by the Delhi police and has suffered a hairline fracture in his left rib.
Meanwhile, P Chidambaram took to Twitter to announce that he was “lucky” to survive a hairline fracture. He said that he is well and will go to work tomorrow.
Surjewala also claimed that Congress MP Pramod Tiwari was “thrown on the road” and has also fractured his rib and suffered a head injury.
Surjewala tweeted,
The statement comes on the same day as Congress party’s 'Satyagraha' March in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
In a statement released on Twitter, he claimed that Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil was also “beaten mercilessly” with lathis by the Delhi police.
He said, “Is this how you behave with the former Home Minister of the country? You should know that these are Congress leaders. They are not afraid of anyone and will now bow down in front of anyone.”
Surjewala said in another statement that the country will not forgive the PM Narendra Modi-led government for launching an open attack on Congress leaders and claimed that thousands are in jail.
He said,
He asked, “Is it a crime to hold peaceful protests in the country? The way in which the congress leaders are being targeted, the way in which KC Venugopal was targeted…So many of Congress leaders and party workers were beaten up on the roads today. This alone was a barbaric incident.”
He tweeted, “When three big and heavy policemen bump into you, you're lucky to survive a suspicious hairline crack! Doctors have said that if the hairline is cracked, it will heal on its own in about 10 days. I am fine and will go to work tomorrow.”
Commenting on the allegations of injured Congress leaders, the Delhi police said in a statement on Monday evening that "no such incident of use of force by police took place as per our knowledge and no MLC case has been reported so far. Still, if there are allegations of some manhandling or so during the detention, the same will diligently be looked into for appropriate action."
The police said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) did not have the permission to hold protests on Monday.
Senior Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the total 459 detained detained by the Delhi Police for not following "lawful directions of police for maintenance of law and order."
The police stated that all woman workers/functionaries detained by police have been released.
