Rahul Gandhi's ED Appearance Today; Congress Leaders Detained Over Sloganeering

The Delhi Police on the morning of Monday, 13 June, detained several Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi ahead of his scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Visuals from Delhi showed Congress workers being taken away in buses after they participated in sloganeering in support of the leader.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear before the ED on Monday, 13 June, in connection with the National Herald case.
Security has also been ramped up outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi as well as Gandhi's residence.
Speaking to the media, Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Monday said that Congress leaders would stay united.
"Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work," Singh Deo told news agency ANI.
Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the 'Satya ka Sangram' would continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.
"Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government," Surjewala asked.
Holding a press conference on Monday, Surjewala said that the party would hold a "peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi."
"We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi government is shaken by Congress," he added.
The Congress on Sunday held a series of press conferences – Sachin Pilot in Lucknow, Vivek Tankha in Raipur, Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Sanjay Nirupam in Shimla, Ranjeet Ranjan in Chandigarh, Pawan Khera in Ahmedabad, and Alka Lamba in Dehradun – to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.
The party accused the ruling BJP of indulging in vendetta politics and asserted that the former party chief "won't back down."
The Congress decided that all its top leaders and MPs would take out a protest march to the agency headquarters and stage a "satyagraha" against what the party termed "misuse" of the ED by the Centre.
"Keeping in view the present communal situation in Delhi and heavy law and order/ VVIP movements in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district, the said rally could not be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said in a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
The Congress was requested to cooperate with the police. However, the party decided to go ahead with its planned protest march.
