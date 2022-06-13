Rahul Gandhi's ED Appearance Today; Congress Leaders Detained Over Sloganeering

Speaking to the media, Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Monday said that Congress leaders would stay united.

"Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work," Singh Deo told news agency ANI.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the 'Satya ka Sangram' would continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

"Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government," Surjewala asked.

Holding a press conference on Monday, Surjewala said that the party would hold a "peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi."

"We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi government is shaken by Congress," he added.