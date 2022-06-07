Sonia Gandhi Still COVID Positive, Won't Appear Before ED Tomorrow: Reports

Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi has sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as she is still recovering from COVID-19, multiple reports said on Tuesday, 7 June. She had been asked to appear before the central agency on 8 June in connection with a money laundering case.

Gandhi had tested positive for the infection on 2 June, and her latest test report was not negative, PTI reported party sources as saying.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been summoned in connection with the National Herald money laundering case on 13 June.