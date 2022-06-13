'They Are Celebrating Corruption': BJP Slams Congress' Satyagraha March to ED
The march held in solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led to both parties exchanging jibes.
A war of words ensued between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following the former's 'Satyagraha' March in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, on Monday, 13 June.
Senior Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ashok Gehlot, were detained on Monday morning for sloganeering and protesting without permission. While BJP leaders termed the march "Jashn-e-Bhrashtachar," Congress leaders retorted that they were protesting peacefully and not "instigating riots like the BJP."
'Their Corruption Has Been Exposed': Smriti Irani
"Why is the Gandhi family interested in a former newspaper publishing company which is now running real estate business...This shows that not just 'Jijaji' (Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra) but entire Gandhi family is fascinated by real estate," Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani, said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
She had earlier said that Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurise an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed.
"It's an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family," she added.
'Congress Is Doing Jashn-e-Bhrashtachar': Sambit Patra
"What Congress is doing today is 'Jashn-e-Bhrashtachar'- celebrating corruption. Congress has yet again tried launching Rahul Gandhi module from the pad of corruption, we assure that he will meet the same fate, he will fail yet again," Patra told ANI.
"The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha.' Mahatma Gandhi taught world to fight for truth while Congress teaching world to celebrate corruption and fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case," he added.
He also called the 'Satyagraha' a typical case of thieves making noise, on Twitter.
'Modi Government Shaken By Congress'
Fighting back, Congress' General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP had imposed an 'undeclared emergency' in Delhi.
"The coward Modi government has deployed many police barriers and police personnel and imposed an undeclared emergency in Central Delhi. This proves that the Modi government is shaken by Congress," he said.
In a tweet, he said that "the Modi Government is hiding behind the police just like the British did."
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been detained at Tughlakabad Police Station, earlier said that they weren't 'deliberately' being given permission to march.
"We urged Amit Shah to allow us but to no avail. We believe in peaceful protest and not instigating riots like BJP," he added.
'Suppressing Different Ideologies': Sachin Pilot
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot told ANI that this was an attempt by the BJP to suppress different ideologies. He added that the cases were being re-opened to "misuse agencies like the Enforcement Directorate."
'All Cases of ED Are Bogus': Karti Chidambaram
Meanwhile Congress MP, and Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, who is undergoing investigation by the ED himself, said:
''We're here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus...I've got ED notices the maximum times, so I'm the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED."
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.