'They Are Celebrating Corruption': BJP Slams Congress' Satyagraha March to ED

A war of words ensued between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following the former's 'Satyagraha' March in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, on Monday, 13 June.

Senior Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ashok Gehlot, were detained on Monday morning for sloganeering and protesting without permission. While BJP leaders termed the march "Jashn-e-Bhrashtachar," Congress leaders retorted that they were protesting peacefully and not "instigating riots like the BJP."