'They Are Celebrating Corruption': BJP Slams Congress' Satyagraha March to ED

A war of words ensued between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following the former's 'Satyagraha' March in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, on Monday, 13 June.
Senior Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ashok Gehlot, were detained on Monday morning for sloganeering and protesting without permission. While BJP leaders termed the march "Jashn-e-Bhrashtachar," Congress leaders retorted that they were protesting peacefully and not "instigating riots like the BJP."
"Why is the Gandhi family interested in a former newspaper publishing company which is now running real estate business...This shows that not just 'Jijaji' (Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra) but entire Gandhi family is fascinated by real estate," Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani, said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
"It's an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family," she added.
"The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha.' Mahatma Gandhi taught world to fight for truth while Congress teaching world to celebrate corruption and fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case," he added.
He also called the 'Satyagraha' a typical case of thieves making noise, on Twitter.
Fighting back, Congress' General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP had imposed an 'undeclared emergency' in Delhi.
"The coward Modi government has deployed many police barriers and police personnel and imposed an undeclared emergency in Central Delhi. This proves that the Modi government is shaken by Congress," he said.
In a tweet, he said that "the Modi Government is hiding behind the police just like the British did."
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been detained at Tughlakabad Police Station, earlier said that they weren't 'deliberately' being given permission to march.
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot told ANI that this was an attempt by the BJP to suppress different ideologies. He added that the cases were being re-opened to "misuse agencies like the Enforcement Directorate."
Meanwhile Congress MP, and Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, who is undergoing investigation by the ED himself, said:
