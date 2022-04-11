Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Being Questioned by the ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the National Herald corruption case, news agency PTI reported on Monday, 11 April, citing officials.

In 2012, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and advocate Subramanian Swamy had filed a complaint before a trial court alleging that some Congress leaders were involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd by Young Indian Ltd (YIL).

He had alleged that YIL had 'taken over' the assets of the National Herald, a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, in a 'malicious' way.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda had been named in Swamy’s National Herald case.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)