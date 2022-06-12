Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised Over COVID-Related Issues

Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 2 June. Surjewala then said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, had isolated herself and was given requisite medical attention.

On Wednesday, 1 June, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on 8 June in connection with the National Herald case.

She was initially admitted to the emergency department of the hospital, where she was treated for a nasal bleed. Gandhi was then shifted to a private room at the old block of the hospital for observation, reported The Indian Express.

Both her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are at the hospital.

The Congress president has a history of asthma and chest infections. She was previously admitted at the hospital in February 2020 due to a stomach infection and was later admitted in July for routine tests.