CBI Raids Underway at P Chidambaram, Son Karti's Residences: Reports
CBI has registered a fresh case against Chidambaram's son Karti over alleged foreign remittances between 2010-14.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, 17 May, began searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, news agency ANI reported.
The CBI has registered a fresh case against Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram over alleged foreign remittances between 2010-14.
Seven places in Mumbai, Delhi and Tamil Nadu being searched.
(This article will be updated.)
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
