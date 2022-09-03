'Will Build Homes on Noida Twin Towers Land': Supertech Chairman

In its verdict against the Twin Towers, the Supreme Court had observed that they were illegal and the construction plan approved by the Noida Authority was not in line with building regulations
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/ The Quint)
Days after the demolition of twin towers in Noida, Supertech Chairman RK Arora on Friday, 2 September, said that he intends to build another housing society on the plot of land.
Claiming that Supertech has ownership rights of the land and that the Noida Authority had allotted the plot for group housing, Arora said that he will seek approval for a new housing project in the area after the debris of the twin towers is removed.
"The land belongs to us and we will soon submit our plan to Noida Authority for approval as per building regulations. If the consent of the RWA of Emerald Court is required, then we will seek consent," Arora told the Times of India.
Emerald Court RWA had fought the legal battle leading to the demolition of the twin towers against in the Supreme Court for 10 years and wants the plot to be turned into a green area.
In response to Emerald Court RWA's stand on turning the land into a green area, Arora added, "We will see if they have some observation...but as per the policy, we can develop the project."
President of the Emerald Court RWA and a core petitioner against the Supertech twin towers, UBS Teotia, said that the residents would decide how the twin towers' land will be utilised, not Supertech.
Rajesh Rana, a resident of Aster 2, the building closest to the twin towers, said that, "The apex court ruled that the twin towers were illegal. They have just been demolished and the developer is making such comments. Most residents want this to be a green area or garden belt. We are not in favour of any commercial activities here. Maybe a children's park is a good idea."
Aster 2 is a 12-storey building that was located closest to the twin towers. The building only had a 9-metre distance from the outer wall of the taller of the twin towers, while according to regulations, the distance should have been at least 16 metres.
Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of Noida Authority, said that it was premature to make any comments on this point of contention, as the twin towers have just been demolished and neither Supertech nor Emerald Court RWA have sent in any applications yet for what they wish to do with the plot of land. She said that they will make a decision according to the rule if and when any application comes forth.
Meanwhile, environmental services company Re Sustainability on Saturday, 3 September, said it will likely start recycling the 30,000 tonnes of waste generated from the demolition of Supertech's Twin Towers from next week.
The company has bagged the contract from Noida Authority to recycle waste generated from the demolition of Supertech's twin towers over the next three months.
The waste will be converted into construction materials. Total waste generated from the demolition is estimated at 80,000 tonnes. The company will get Rs 156 per tonne from the authority to complete the work order, which will take around three months.
(With inputs from TOI and PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)