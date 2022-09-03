'Will Build Homes on Noida Twin Towers Land': Supertech Chairman

Days after the demolition of twin towers in Noida, Supertech Chairman RK Arora on Friday, 2 September, said that he intends to build another housing society on the plot of land.

Claiming that Supertech has ownership rights of the land and that the Noida Authority had allotted the plot for group housing, Arora said that he will seek approval for a new housing project in the area after the debris of the twin towers is removed.

"The land belongs to us and we will soon submit our plan to Noida Authority for approval as per building regulations. If the consent of the RWA of Emerald Court is required, then we will seek consent," Arora told the Times of India.

Emerald Court RWA had fought the legal battle leading to the demolition of the twin towers against in the Supreme Court for 10 years and wants the plot to be turned into a green area.