Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live: Security Intensified, Neighbours Evacuate

Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers will be razed to rubble, in a one-of-a-kind demolition on Sunday at 2:30 pm, amid heightened security.
The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on 28 August. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will bring down the Noida Twin Towers, employing a controlled implosion technique.
The demolition will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raise noise levels up to 150 db, and lead to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km, as a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be razed to the ground.
A 10-km no-fly zone will be declared above the twin towers
Drones have been banned from flying in the "exclusion zone" of Supertech's illegal twin towers
All residents of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Village – have been evacuated
Cooking gas and power supply have been disconnected in two adjoining societies, reported PTI, citing officials.
Volunteers on the ground are helping evacuate stray dogs ahead of the demolition.
Volunteers help vacate stray dogs from the area around Supertech twin towers ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida.
A special dust machine has reportedly been installed at demolition site in Sector 93A, Noida, to monitor pollution levels post demolition.
The demolition is expected to produce 54,000 tonnes of debris.
A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation, reported ANI, citing Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic.
“Traffic diversion plans being implemented in the area,” Saha added.
The expressway will be closed at approximately 2:15 pm and will be opened half an hour after the blast, once the dust has settled.
“Instant command centre has seven CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points,” ANI also cited the DCP as saying.
Nine seconds is all it takes to reduce India's tallest twin towers to rubble on 28 August 2022. A total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be razed to the ground when 3,700 kg of explosive material implodes Ceyane and Apex, Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.
A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before Supertech demolition, reported ANI.
"We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs, we're working on getting out each and every one of them," an NGO member reportedly said.
560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, four Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed, reported ANI, citing DCP Central Rajesh S. Traffic diversion points have also been activated.
