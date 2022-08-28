Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live: Security Intensified, Neighbours Evacuate

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live: Security Intensified, Neighbours Evacuate

Catch all the live updates on the demolition of Noida Twin Towers here.
Updated:

Noida’s Supertech twin towers will be razed to rubble, in a one-of-a-kind demolition on Sunday at 2:30 pm.

(Image Courtesy: The Quint)

Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers will be razed to rubble, in a one-of-a-kind demolition on Sunday at 2:30 pm, amid heightened security.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on 28 August. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will bring down the Noida Twin Towers, employing a controlled implosion technique.

The demolition will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raise noise levels up to 150 db, and lead to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km, as a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be razed to the ground.

  • A 10-km no-fly zone will be declared above the twin towers

  • Drones have been banned from flying in the "exclusion zone" of Supertech's illegal twin towers

  • All residents of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Village – have been evacuated

Cooking Gas, Power Supply Disconnected in Adjoining Societies

Cooking gas and power supply have been disconnected in two adjoining societies, reported PTI, citing officials.

Volunteers Help Evacuate Stray Dogs

Volunteers on the ground are helping evacuate stray dogs ahead of the demolition.

Volunteers help vacate stray dogs from the area around Supertech twin towers ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida.

Visuals of the Noida Twin Towers 5 Hours Before Demolition

Special Dust Machine Installed

A special dust machine has reportedly been installed at demolition site in Sector 93A, Noida, to monitor pollution levels post demolition.

The demolition is expected to produce 54,000 tonnes of debris.

Green Corridor Established for Emergency Situations, Traffic Diversion Plans Implemented: DCP

A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation, reported ANI, citing Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic.

“Traffic diversion plans being implemented in the area,” Saha added.

The expressway will be closed at approximately 2:15 pm and will be opened half an hour after the blast, once the dust has settled.

“Instant command centre has seven CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points,” ANI also cited the DCP as saying.

Video: How Noida's Supertech Towers Will Be Reduced to Dust in 9 Seconds!

Nine seconds is all it takes to reduce India's tallest twin towers to rubble on 28 August 2022. A total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be razed to the ground when 3,700 kg of explosive material implodes Ceyane and Apex, Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.

Full details here.

Visuals From the Ground

Combined Force Working to Save Dogs

A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before Supertech demolition, reported ANI.

"We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs, we're working on getting out each and every one of them," an NGO member reportedly said.

Security Intensified Ahead of Demoliton

560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, four Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed, reported ANI, citing DCP Central Rajesh S. Traffic diversion points have also been activated.

Early Visuals of the Noida Twin Towers Hours Ahead of Demolition

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Published: 28 Aug 2022,08:44 AM IST
