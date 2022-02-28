Supertech Twin Towers To Be Demolished on 22 May: Noida Authority to SC
In its 31 August judgement, last year, the Supreme Court had ordered for the demolition of twin towers in Noida.
The Noida authority has informed the Supreme Court that Supertech 40-storey twin towers will be demolished on 22 May.
A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that all authorities should strictly comply with the timeline given in the Noida authority affidavit.
Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing the Noida authority, submitted before the bench that the demolition process has commenced, and the twin towers will be completely demolished on 22 May. The top court was informed that the entire debris will be removed by 22 August.
Kumar submitted before the bench that a meeting of all stakeholders was held on 9 February, and the timeline for the demolition of Supertech twin towers was decided. The Noida authority submitted that NOC from GAIL has also been received, along with NOCs from other authorities.
On 7 February, the top court was informed that GAIL's NOC was required as there is a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline, which is passing at a distance of 15 metres and at a depth of 3 meters.
On 17 January, Kumar had informed the top court that a demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, has been finalized to carry out the demolition of towers.
The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on 17 May.
