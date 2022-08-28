Photos: When Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Fell Like A Pack of Cards in Seconds

Noida's Supertech Twin Towers were demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday, 28 August.
(Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav)
Demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, on Sunday, 28 August. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures, in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
Pulverized concrete dust covers the neighbourhood after the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida, on Sunday, 28 August.
Dust covers the area after the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida, on Sunday, 28 August.
Debris after the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida.
A worker sprays water from a tanker to wash off the concrete dust in a neighbourhood near the Supertech twin towers after their demolition in Noida, on Sunday, 28 August.
With over 3,700 kg explosives, the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida were razed down in a matter of seconds on Sunday, 28 August. The 100-metre-tall structures, the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, were reduced to rubble using the waterfall implosion technique.
