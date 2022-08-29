FAQ: How Will 80,000 Tonnes of Debris From Supertech Demolition Be Cleared?

The cleaning and survey of the debris are underway after a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops were razed to the ground when 3,700 kg of explosive material imploded Ceyane and Apex, Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.
(Photo: The Quint)
It took all of nine seconds for the 100-metre tall Supertech twin towers to be demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Noida but it is going to take over three months to clear the 80,000 tonnes of debris.
The cleaning and survey of the debris are underway after a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops were razed to the ground when 3,700 kg of explosive material imploded Ceyane and Apex, Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.
Who will be clearing the debris? How long will it take?
The Ramky Group has been awarded the contract to clear the debris over the next nine days. They will be working with the Noida Authority, and the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), to clear the debris.
How will this be done?
According to Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari, the debris generated will be processed at a construction and demolition waste management plant in a scientific manner.
Around 28,000 tonnes of the demolition waste will be sent to a processing plant – where it will be broken down. This plant is situation in Sector 80, Noida.
How many tonnes of waste will the plant be able to process?
The plant will be able to process around 300 tonnes of waste everyday.
What will happen to the waste?
Speaking to The Indian Express, Utkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice Engineering, said that at least 50,000 tonnes of the total waste from the demolition will be used for the basement, and other reconstruction.
“Out of the 36,000 cubic metres, 23,133 cubic metres will settle in the basement of the two towers, while the balance 12,867 cubic metres will settle in the surrounding areas in the building premises, which will have to be removed. The debris falling in the basement is important to cover to prevent any accidents,” Mayur Mehta, project manager of the demolition at Edifice Engineering, told the newspaper.
What about the debris/damage caused to the neighbouring apartments?
Edifice officials said nine metres of the boundary wall of ATS Village, comprising some 900 bricks, was damaged.
Several window panes in Emerald Court, as well as ATS Village, were cracked and they had started the process to replace them with new ones shortly after the inspection at the site on Sunday evening.
There is no clarity on how this waste will be cleared.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)