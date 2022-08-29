FAQ: How Will 80,000 Tonnes of Debris From Supertech Demolition Be Cleared?

It took all of nine seconds for the 100-metre tall Supertech twin towers to be demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Noida but it is going to take over three months to clear the 80,000 tonnes of debris.

The cleaning and survey of the debris are underway after a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops were razed to the ground when 3,700 kg of explosive material imploded Ceyane and Apex, Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.