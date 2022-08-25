How Noida's Supertech Towers Will Be Reduced to Dust in 9 Seconds!

To prevent the debris and splinters from scattering, layers of wire mesh have been used to cover the structure.

In addition to preventing the debris from scattering, trenches have also been dug up to contain rubble spills.

The exclusion zone also includes a patch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where vehicular traffic would remain halted from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on 28 August.

While all residents of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Village – would be evacuated, an exclusion zone has been marked around the twin towers, where no person, vehicle, or animal would be allowed during the demolition process.

Drones will not be allowed to fly in the "exclusion zone" of Supertech's illegal twin towers.