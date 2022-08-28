Supertech Twin Towers in Noida Razed to Ground in Controlled Demolition

With over 3,700 kg explosives, the illegal Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were razed down in a matter of seconds on Sunday, 28 August. The 100-metre-tall structures, the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, were reduced to rubble using the waterfall implosion technique.

The demolition was conducted at 2.30 pm on Sunday in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.