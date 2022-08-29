Supertech Demolition: The 'Mastermind' & Experts Behind the Twin Tower Implosion

As the mega-demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida ended in success on Sunday, 28 August, Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta hailed Joe Brinkman of South African firm Jet Demolitions as the "mastermind" of the implosion.

Every single one of the 9,462 holes drilled into the twin towers, their purpose, location, and size, down to the millimetre, was reportedly decided by Brinkman (62).

The team's first priority was to ensure that there were no injuries to people during the razing process and no structural damage caused to any of the buildings around, Brinkman said.

"Thank you lord" was his first reaction after the plan was executed neatly, he said. "It was an intense day. Emotions were high. There was a lot of mental and physical effort," he told Hindustan Times after the implosion.