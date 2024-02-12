‘Sorry Mummy, Papa…’ Suicide Notes Left By Students Reveal Dark Side of Kota

What they also struggled with were relationships, pressure from parents, coaching institutes, the society, and trying to fulfill a dream that was sometimes not even their own.

Every year, Kota – the infamous coaching factory – churns out doctors and engineers. But some students never make it out of the city.

Amid the increasing number of student suicides, The Quint reads out excerpts from suicide letters that young aspirants in Kota left as their last words between 2015-2023.