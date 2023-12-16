'Those Who Die Are Called Martyrs': In Rajasthan's 'Mini Kota' Suicide is a Joke

A teacher at one of the coaching centres, on the condition of anonymity told The Quint that there is widespread belief among the educators that only students who have weaker "will power" die by suicide.

"The intelligent students are not coming here. They're going to big cities such as Kota and Jaipur. So teachers mostly think that because these are average students, they will only be able to crack the exam if they slog day and night. They don't have intelligence to prepare less and pass the exam. They need to mug their lessons up, and that's why they are made to spend long hours in classrooms," the teacher said.

He added, "The councillors hired by coaching centres are not professionals. They are teachers at these institutes who double up as mental health councillors."

Shyam told The Quint that much like Kota, coaching centres in Sikar also slot student into different batches based on their performance.

"What happens in NEET and JEE batches is that people who seek admission together or those from the same school are first put in the same batches. After regular tests, these batches are separated. There's a hierarchy that's maintained. The toppers are put in one and others are put in another," he alleged.