'Suicide Mat Karna Bas': Kota's Counsellors Are Not Really Helping Students

Back in 2018 and 2019, when 24-year-old Mouli (name changed) was a student at Kota's Allen Career Institute preparing for NEET, she lost her father. As she reached out to a counsellor at the institute to process her grief, they told her: "don't think so much," "focus on your studies."

This was the last thing that Mouli wanted to hear, she tells FIT.

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Jatin Wadhwani, 24, who studied at Vibrant Academy between 2015 and 2016, had a similar experience when he was preparing for the IIT-JEE. His institute had one counsellor whom students could seek academic help from.