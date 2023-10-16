'Living Alone, Eating Alone, Studying Alone': Making Friends in Kota Is Daunting

In 2014, this is what Stuti (name changed on request) was allegedly told on her first day at Allen Career Institute, a coaching centre in Rajasthan's Kota – one among the over 150 similar institutes – that has 1.25 lakh students enrolled to prepare for JEE and NEET entrance exams in this academic year alone.

Now a PhD scholar in the US, Stuti still hasn’t been able to let go of the trauma of Kota in the past nine years. She tells FIT that teachers there “constantly foster a negative unhealthy competition" among students.

"They are always reminding us that none of us can actually be each other’s friends,” she adds.