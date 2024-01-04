Support Our Special Project | ‘Suicide Mat Karna Bas’: Inside the Kota Crisis

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
In 2023, at least 29 young Indians died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota – the infamous coaching factory that churns out doctors and engineers each year.
This is the highest number of student deaths in the last eight years in Kota, with so many students being pushed to take their lives.
On average, the city saw deaths of at least two students every month in 2023.
The number, at face value, may seem minuscule – but the problem is much deeper, and the number of students impacted is much bigger.
With our new special project – 'Suicide Mat Karna Bas' – The Quint is doing a dive deep into the underlying factors contributing to the alarming rate of student suicides. This involved investigating the role of coaching centers, parents, and society, in pushing students to the brink.
