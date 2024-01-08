‘No Parent Must Send Their Kids to Kota’: Father of Student Who Died by Suicide

He goes on to allege, “My child died by suicide on 22 February. We were informed by the police on 23 February evening. How did the PG owner not know that one of his tenants was dead for the past 20 hours in his room? What do we make of this? Who is accountable? Who will take responsibility? Why was a video not made when the room was opened? How do we know what really happened?”

When The Quint reached out to Annapurna Residency, where Abhishek was staying, seeking responses to these allegations, Manoj Chauhan, the hostel owner, too almost broke down while speaking.

"Why would any hostel owner want that something like this happen to anyone, and in their hostel? We have suffered huge losses due to this incident, and the mental impact that we have faced is something no one would even know. The only investigation that should be happening is to get to the bottom of why this happened. If there was a fault with us or our hostel, another student living here wouldn't have cleared the exams," says Chauhan.

He goes on to question if "everything is the hostel's responsibility."