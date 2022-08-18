'Sending Us Back to Myanmar Will Be A Death Sentence': Delhi Rohingya Refugees

“Where we are living now is no better than a detention camp,” said 33-year-old Noor Kasim, a Rohingya refugee, as he stared at what was left of his rain-wrecked shanty in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar.

His family of five spent the last few days fixing the tin roof of his makeshift house with plastic sheets so water doesn’t trickle in. Building and rebuilding has been a constant in Kasim's life since he fled from Myanmar a decade ago after facing persecution there. But this is not just his story. Other Rohingya refugees too share his struggles and anxieties.

Now they fear deportation.

“Yesterday, we got to know that the (Indian) government said that we will be shifted to some flats, but I think that news isn't true anymore. We don't know what will happen now. Will we be sent to detention camps?" Kasim asked.