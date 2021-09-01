Rohingya Refugees: What is ARSA and Why Are Indian Authorities Concerned?

A Rohingya refugee arrested last month in Assam has come under suspicion of making efforts to spread the network of a terrorist outfit in Myanmar.

Mohammad Aman Ullah’s past activities in India are being minutely screened for more information on the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and its functionaries, who might have taken refuge in the country.

ARSA, formerly known as Harakah al-Yakin, or ‘Faith Movement’, is currently active among the Rohingya residents in Myanmar and Bangladesh. It claims to be fighting for the rights of the Rohingya population in Myanmar, which were denied by the government.

Police were unaware that the development on 25 July, when nine Rohingya refugees were arrested at Gauhati Railway Station, including six women and a child, could lead them to a prized catch: Aman Ullah. He was not initially arrested as he had identified himself as a resident of Narwal in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the registration of a case and subsequent interrogation, stunning details were unearthed about the modus operandi of Aman Ullah, who was himself a Rohingya refugee deeply engaged in settling members of his community from Bangladesh in different parts of the country.