Hardeep Puri Says Rohingya Refugees To Be Shifted to Flats, Home Ministry Denies
Home Ministry said that it has "not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants."
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, 17 August, announced a decision to shift Rohingya refugees to apartments for the economically weaker section (EWS) in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi.
However, the Home Ministry contradicted Puri, saying that no such move has been planned.
"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," the ministry tweeted.
The ministry also said that it had directed the Delhi government to ensure that Rohingya "illegal" foreigners remain at their present location, in Kanchan Kunj.
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has constructed EWS flats in the Bakkarwala area near Tikri border.
Puri, on the other hand, had said that "they (Rohingyas) will be provided basic amenities, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) IDs, and round-the-clock protection by Delhi Police.
"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," Puri tweeted.
The minister also took a dig at the people who criticise India's refugee policy.
"Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed,' he said.
1,100 Rohingya Refugees To Be Shifted
The decision to shift the Rohingya refugees to the EWS flats was reportedly taken after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Delhi government, Delhi Police, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, reported news agency ANI.
The Delhi government has been ordered to equip the flats with basic amenities and hand it over to the Foreign Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), which will oversee the shifting of the Rohingyas into the flats.
A total of 1,100 Rohingyas, currently residing in the Madanpur Khadar camp, will be accommodated in a total of 250 EWS flats in the area, a senior official said.
In June 2021, a massive fire broke out in the area, in which around 55 shanties were gutted.
During the pandemic, the same flats were used by the Delhi government to isolate suspected cases of COVID-19.
'Instead of Housing Rohingyas, Make Arrangements to Send Them Back': VHP
The move was, however, opposed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad.
"Rohingyas are not refugees but infiltrators. This has been the consistent stand of the Union of India including in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court," VHP president Alok Kumar said.
In a statement released on Wednesday, he also said that Home Minister Amit Shah, in 2020, had said that Rohingyas will never be accepted in India.
"The fact that the Hindu Refugees from Pakistan continue to live in abysmal sub-human conditions in the Majnu ka Tila area of Delhi makes the bounty proposed to be conferred on the Rohingyas more deplorable," he added.
"VHP urges the Government of India to reconsider this issue and instead of providing the Rohingyas with housing, make arrangements to send them back and out of India," the statement read.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
