Hardeep Puri Says Rohingya Refugees To Be Shifted to Flats, Home Ministry Denies

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, 17 August, announced a decision to shift Rohingya refugees to apartments for the economically weaker section (EWS) in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi.

However, the Home Ministry contradicted Puri, saying that no such move has been planned.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," the ministry tweeted.