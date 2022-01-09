'Only Way To Call My Mother': What Losing a Phone Means to a Rohingya Refugee

Nuroda's husband went missing while they were migrating from Bangladesh to India in 2012. She now lives at the camp with her two daughters.

For the past one and a half years, Nuroda has not been able to trace her mother either, who's also a refugee in Bangladesh.

"I have not been able to talk to her. We used to talk before. She doesn't own a mobile phone either. She has nobody else with her. It's been a long time since I have spoken to her. One of our neighbours had come for some treatment here, at that time, I had taken a phone number from him. It was the number of a neighbour of my mother's at some camp. She would use the same phone. I think they were shifted somewhere in Bangladesh. Since then, I haven't been able to talk to her. It's been over a year now. They were last in Bangladesh.

Like her mother, Nuroda does not know the whereabouts of her in-laws either.

"They don't know where we are. He had three brothers and two sisters, besides our mother. We don't know where they are either. They are somewhere in Bangladesh, but we don't know whom to call."