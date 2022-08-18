Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Urges Amit Shah To Order Probe Over Rohingya Row

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 18 August, asking him to clarify the stand of the central government on the shifting of Rohingyas to flats meant for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the outskirts of Delhi.

This comes a day after a mix up between the Home and Housing ministries, in which the former had contradicted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's claim that the Centre was planning to move Rohingyas to the flats for EWS.

Sisodia also asked who had taken the decision to settle Rohingyas in the national capital, and urged Shah to order a probe into the matter.