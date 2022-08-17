'Hardeep Puri Has Been Trolled by Amit Shah': Congress on Rohingya Refugee Row
The AAP also took a dig at the BJP, saying that settling Rohingyas in EWS flats would pose a 'threat' to Delhiites.
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took digs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over a mix-up between Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Home Ministry over the accommodation of Rohingya refugees in Delhi.
Reacting to the faux pas, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that Puri had been "trolled" by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The urban affairs minister had said on Wednesday, 17 August, that Rohingya refugees would be moved to apartments for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi. Shortly after his statement, the Home Ministry contradicted Puri, saying that no such provisions were being made.
"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," the ministry said in complete contrast to Puri's statement.
'Poor Mr Puri...': Congress' Dig at BJP
Taking to Twitter, Shrinate said, "Puri ji's words turned out to be completely wrong. We are not saying this, the home minister himself is saying it. Poor Mr @HardeepSPuri you have been trolled by your own Home Minister @AmitShah."
The AAP also attacked the BJP, saying that the settlement of Rohingyas in EWS flats would be a "big threat" to Delhiites and to the country's national security.
"With the minister's announcement, the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands exposed today. This poses a big threat to the national security and to the Delhiites as well," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said at a press conference.
He also said that the Delhi government would not let Rohingyas settle down in EWS flats at any cost.
Elaborating on arrangements being made for Rohingyas, Puri had said that members of the community would be provided with basic amenities, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) IDs, and round-the-clock protection by the Delhi Police.
"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," he had said in a tweet on Wednesday.
