UNHCR Says More Than 100 Million People Displaced for the First Time

The world's largest refugee population continues to be from Syria.

The second largest group of refugees is from Venezuela and Afghans made up the third largest.

The top three countries hosting the largest number of refugees are Turkey with 3,696,800, Colombia with 1,743,900 and Uganda with 1,475,300.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other conflicts around the world, like in Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Congo, have triggered a huge refugee crisis in the past few months.

(With inputs from UN News.)