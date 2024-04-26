Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting in 89 Seats Begins; 'Your Vote Is Your Voice,' Says PM Modi

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting in 89 Seats Begins; 'Your Vote Is Your Voice,' Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: Stay with The Quint for all the latest news on Phase 2 polling.
Lok sabha election 2024 latest news, live updates, polling percentage of Phase 2 voting. 

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/ The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lok sabha election 2024 latest news, live updates, polling percentage of Phase 2 voting.&nbsp;</p></div>
Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 2 Voting Live Updates:

The voting for phase-2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in as many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) commenced at 7 am on Friday, 26 April. Close to 1,201 candidates are in the fray this time.

By 5 pm, one third of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats — including 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 7 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Assam and Bihar, 3 in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura, — will have completed polling.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), DK Suresh (Bengaluru Rural), Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP, actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil, BJP's Tejasvi Surya and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (Mandya) are some of the prominent candidates in the fray.

  • A total of 1,210 candidates are in the fray in the second phase.

  • As many as 15.88 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase. The voters include 8.08 crore men, 7.8 crore women.

  • On 19 April 19, 102 constituencies in 21 states voted in the first phase of the elections. This included all seats in Tamil Nadu, as well as Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

  • While voting took place for both of Manipur’s seats during phase one, Outer Manipur is heading to polls for the second time in phase two.

Be It India or the US, Why Has Election Campaigning Hit a Frightening Low?

The ‘world’s largest democracy’ i.e., India, and the ‘world’s most powerful democracy’ i.e., the United States, are in the throes of election season. It is testing times for the 'Idea of Democracy’ globally as both democracies have seen a backslide in their proudly liberal traditions and spirit. 

Over the last decade, all international indices on the status of Indian democracy have red-flagged the steady regression by labelling it from a 'Flawed Democracy’ (as per The Economist Intelligence Unit) to an ‘Electoral Autocracy’ (as per V-Dem Institute). The latter noted gravely that India was “one of the worst autocratisers lately.” Read the full piece here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Casts Her Vote in Bengaluru 

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the BES polling booth in Bengaluru on Friday, 26 April to cast her vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Bengaluru South is witnessing a high-stakes prestigious battle between two youngsters: BJP's Tejasvi Surya (33) and Congress' Sowmya Reddy (41).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'INDIA Alliance Will Win With Majority,' Says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot told news agency PTI on Friday, 26 April, "I feel people have made up their mind and INDIA alliance and Congress will win with majority."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which Constituencies Go To Polls In Karnataka?

Over 2.8 crore eligible voters across 14 constituencies in Karnataka will cast their votes in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 26.

The 14 seats which will vote on Friday include Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Chickballapur, and Kolar.

Thrissur: BJP MP candidate Suresh Gopi Casts Vote

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, BJP's MP candidate from Kerala's Thrissur, casts his vote at a polling station in the district.

A three-way poll battle is underway in the Thrissur Parliamentary constituency – the land of poorams (festivals) – where the BJP has fielded popular Malayalam actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi.

Gopi had contested from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2021 Assembly elections. He came third both times, but the BJP gained in vote share.

Can he win this time? Will his Christian outreach payoff? Read Meenakshy Sasikumar's ground report here.

'Voters Need To Come out and Vote': CEC Rajiv Kumar

As polling in across 89 seats in 13 states began on Friday, 26 April, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged voters to come out and vote in large numbers.

"We have been preparing for the last 2 years. The arrangements are in place at all the booths. All arrangements have been made for the voters including drinking water, fans. The voters need to come out and vote"
CEC Rajiv Kumar to news agency ANI

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Wife Sudha Murthy Cast Their Votes in Bengaluru 

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, along with his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru South to cast their vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sudha Murthy said, "I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote."

'An Important Day For Future of Thiruvananthapuram,' Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

As voting for all the 20 seats in Kerala began on Friday, 26 April, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it was an "important day, not just for democracy, but for the future of Thiruvananthapuram..."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chandrasekhar said,

"...Since the last 15-20 years, there has been very little progress in Thiruvananthapuram and in the lives of many people who are suffering from many problems that have not been solved...I request all of you to come out and vote today. This is an important day, not just for democracy, but for the future of Thiruvananthapuram and the future of your own families and children. It is something that we all must take seriously. Voting is a fundamental duty of every citizen and I hope everybody comes out and votes for change."

'High Voter Turnout Strengthens Our Democracy': PM Modi Urges People To Vote in Large Numbers

As voting in phase-2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their votes in "record numbers."

In a tweet on 'X' (Formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!"

Key Candidates to Watch Out For

As voting for phase-2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha election begins, here are the key candidates to watch out for:

  • Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad)

  • Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Thiruvananthapuram)

  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram)

  • BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South),

  • Two-time BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje (Bengaluru North)

  • Hema Malini (Mathura)

  • Arun Govil (Meerut)

  • DK Suresh (Bangalore Rural)

  • JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy (Mandya)

  • Bhupesh Baghel (Rajnandgaon)

  • Om Birla (Kota Bundi)

Can the Congress Quash BJP’s Stronghold in Phase 2?

As a scorching summer rages on, the desert state of Rajasthan is all set for a sizzling climax to the electoral showdown between the traditional rivals –the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. With the remaining 13 seats voting on 26 April, the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls implies a grand finale to the largely bipolar battle in Rajasthan.

In this high-stakes clash, the BJP is keen for a 25-0 hat-trick but the Grand Old Party is determined to prevent a clean sweep and has even forged alliances to combat the saffron surge. Read the full piece here

'Kabhi to Milegi, Kahin to Milegi': Mathura Locals Ask 'Where is Hema Malini?'

Two-time sitting MP and former member of Rajya Sabha, Hema Malini, has represented the Mathura constituency from the BJP since 2014 and is seeking a hat-trick in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

But when The Quint visited Mathura during the campaign, we found visibly disgruntled locals who only asked one question: "Where is Hema Malini?" Aliza Noor reports from the ground.

In Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad, Human-Wildlife Conflict A Burning Issue

Wayanad, known for its lush green hills and picturesque resorts, shot to political prominence in 2019 after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose this constituency as his backup seat in the Lok Sabha elections. He won by a whopping margin of 4.5 lakh votes.

But as Gandhi returns to contest from Wayanad to face the Left Democratic Front's (LDF's) Annie Raja and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) K Surendran in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a singular issue has emerged as a flashpoint in the polls: human-wildlife conflict. Read our correspondent Meenakshy Sasikumar's ground report

As Bengaluru Votes on 26 April, Can Congress Breach the BJP Stronghold?

Karnataka is of paramount importance to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) electoral strategy within South India, with the party having secured 25 of the 28 seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Within Karnataka, for nearly two decades, the BJP has dominated three of the four Lok Sabha seats across Bengaluru.

As the people of Bengaluru cast their votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, 26 April – nearly a year after the Congress' win in the Karnataka Assembly elections – which way will voters sway? Read our analysis here.

Lok Sabha Elections: 89 Seats Across 13 States To Vote Today

The juggernaut of India's 2024 Lok Sabha elections rolls into the second of seven phases on Friday, 26 April. The voting in as many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will commence at 7 am on Friday and continue till 5 pm. 1,210 candidates are in the fray.

  • 20 seats in Kerala

  • 13 seats in Rajasthan

  • 14 seats in Karnataka

  • 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh

  • 8 in Maharashtra

  • 7 in Madhya Pradesh

  • 5 in Assam

  • 5 in Bihar

  • 3 in West Bengal

  • 3 in Chattisgarh

  • 1 in Tripura

  • 1 in Jammu and Kashmir

  • 1 in Manipur

Published: 26 Apr 2024,07:01 AM IST

