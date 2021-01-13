Kerala Polls: 3 Crises That LDF Managed Well and Two It Didn’t

It has been the tradition in Kerala politics, that a Congress-led United Democratic Front government is followed by a CPM-led Left Democratic Front government and vice versa. So, now that the LDF term is coming to a close with Assembly elections slated for the summer, will the alternation happen again?

The LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been lauded for its management of several disasters in the last five years, especially the coronavirus pandemic. Speculations are rife that the LDF could make history and return to power in Kerala.

However, it has had its fair share of controversies as well. Here are three crises that the LDF government managed well and two that it didn’t. These could make or break a second term for Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala.