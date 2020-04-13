What India Can Learn From Kerala’s Handling of COVID-19 Crisis

The first cases of coronavirus in India were recorded in Kerala on 30 January, and since then there has been a steady rise in the number of infections, with the total number of cases in the country exceeding 9,000 as of 13 April. But while many states have had a rapid rise in cases, with multiple states crossing the 1000 number mark, Kerala has largely managed to flattened the curve, reporting just two to three cases daily in the last 3 days. As of 13 April, the state has only 376 cases. Of them, 179 persons have recovered.

With just two deaths, the rate of casualties due to COVID-19 is just 0.54 %, which is well below the global average.

Meanwhile, its neighbour Tamil Nadu, with 1,075 confirmed cases as of 13 April is second to Maharashtra.

So what has Kerala done that others can lean on?

The state owes its success to coordinated teamwork, meticulous contact tracing and strictly ensuring people adhere to the lockdown protocol.