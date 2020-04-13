How A Kerala District Fought COVID-19 and Won

The control room in the district has made at least 1,191 outgoing calls for mental health assessment and more than 1,200 calls as follow up.

“Based on the assessment of the one answering the calls, we decide whether this person is in need of some sort of mental health assistance or not. Also, our field teams give us feedback,” he added.

The calls run from anywhere between 15 minutes to nearly an hour.

When The Quint had spoken to the grandson of the oldest COVID-19 patients, 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Mariyamma, about how they made a full recovery, along with seven other family members, he had said, “People need not be scared. If you listen to the advice given by doctors, nurses and medical professionals, then we don’t need to worry. When we were first admitted, we thought we were on a path to death. It was scary. But after complete medical support and several counselling sessions, we gathered the confidence that we shall overcome this too.”

Sushan explained how the medical staff ensured the isolation facilities were tailored to make the patients feel comfortable.

“It was initially a room with a bed and nothing else. Once we started putting patients in, we understood that they needed some more things to improve the quality of life because they were going to be spending 14 to 28 days of their life in that room,” he said.

“Many sponsors came in and started giving us books, newspapers and other things to read. Few of them provided Wi-Fi hotspots free of charge. Also, our medical team was very considerate and spent a lot of time with their patients. The staff in the general hospital, who are non essential staff, started a community kitchen in the hospital itself,” he added.