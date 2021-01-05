Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 20

The NIA investigation has claimed that the accused had knowingly conspired since June 2019, raised funds and smuggled from UAE between November 2019 and June 2020, around 167 kg of gold through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Significantly, the main accused in this case had also planned to smuggle more gold from countries like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia," the official said.

The official said that investigation against the absconding accused persons and others who had facilitated this crime is being done.