Kerala Polls: What Worked For LDF and Didn’t For Congress & BJP?

The local body polls in Kerala have thrown up a massive surprise with the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) registering an impressive win, defying pre-poll predictions. The elections to 1,199 of the 1,200 local bodies in the state – being held six months ahead of the state assembly election – comes as a massive shot in the arm for the beleaguered Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The ruling CPI (M) and the chief minister have been battling public perception in the wake of the gold-smuggling scam and its aftermath. With Pinarayi Vijayan’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar behind bars, apart from the son of former CPI (M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the LDF had been up against the wall.

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Congress, was pinning its hopes on the graft charges and the chief minister’s office itself coming under a cloud of suspicion to propel it to a massive win.