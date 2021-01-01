Part-Time Sweeper at Kerala Panchayat Office Becomes Its President

A Anandavalli (46), who had swept floors and dusted chairs at the panchayat office for over 10 years, on Wednesday, 30 December, became the president of the block panchayat in Pathanapuram in south Kerala’s Kollam district, reported Hindustan Times.

In the recently held local body election, Anandavalli, a Dalit woman, was elected on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket and became the block president on Wednesday.

She had been working at the Panchayat office as part-time sweeper for almost 10 years.

Anandavalli expressed her gratitude to CPI(M) and said “Only my party can do such things. I am really indebted to it,” the report added.

Anandavalli comes from a family of Marxist supporters. She dropped out of school when she was young. Her husband is also an active CPI(M) worker, and is a painter by profession, the report added.